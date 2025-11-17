Sebi begins overhaul of listing, disclosure norms, pushes for ‘smarter’ rulebook

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun work on a review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), its chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, setting the stage for what could be one of the regulator’s most significant clean-ups of corporate disclosure rules in recent years.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Financing Summit 2025, Pandey said that the revamp is at a preparatory stage and that a consultation paper can be expected “soon”. He did not give a timeline for the release of the paper.

“That’s a big regulation and the process has begun. We will have lots of consultation and put out a consultation paper,” he said, adding that the scale of the exercise means “it will take some time”.

The move signals a broader push by the market regulator to simplify and streamline its regulatory architecture. Pandey said that Sebi’s aim is not to expand the rulebook but to modernize it.

“Our agenda is not about adding more rules. It is about shaping a smarter rulebook. One that is simpler to understand, proportionate to the risks it seeks to address, and supportive of innovation,” said Pandey at the event.

Settlement norms Sebi is also looking to review the regulator’s settlement regulation and is expecting to release a consultation paper soon, according to the Sebi chief.

Mint had reported last week that the market watchdog will release a consultation paper on settlement norms by the end of the year and that it is looking to simplify, expedite, and make the process more accessible by allowing parties to voluntarily settle cases rather than await regulatory action.

A review of Sebi’s regulations is already “well advanced” in the areas of stockbroker and mutual fund rules, Pandey said. The regulator is seeking to remove redundancies, clear ambiguities and retire outdated constructs, with each leg of reform open to public consultation.

