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SEBI turns to AI for regional-language investor services: What could change for retail investors?

SEBI has signed an MoU with the Digital India BHASHINI Division to make its services more accessible in regional Indian languages. The regulator will use BHASHINI’s translation and speech tools, while the partnership will also add securities-market terminology to BHASHINI’s language models.

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Published4 Nov 2026, 11:20 AM IST
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The collaboration will also facilitate the enhancement of BHASHINI's language models with securities market-related terminology.
The collaboration will also facilitate the enhancement of BHASHINI's language models with securities market-related terminology.
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Markets regulator SEBI has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Digital India BHASHINI division to facilitate access to its services in regional languages.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, will enable SEBI to use BHASHINI's language translation APIs, models and tools, including automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech, machine translation and optical character recognition.

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The collaboration will also facilitate the enhancement of BHASHINI's language models with securities market-related terminology, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

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SEBI's Whole-Time Member Sandip Pradhan and DIBD Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Nag signed the MoU in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

SEBI signs MoU with DIBD

Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) is an independent division functioning under the aegis of the Digital India Corporation, a Section 8 not-for-profit company established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The agreement came into force on Tuesday.

The pact establishes a formal framework for technological integration between the capital markets regulator and the central government division.

What BHASHINI partnership offers

According to an SEBI release, the partnership is formally setting in motion the integration of regional language translation tools across market regulatory operations.

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Under the terms detailed in the release, the partnership allows the securities regulator to implement specialized technological infrastructure across its public-facing operations.

The MoU will enable SEBI to leverage BHASHINI's language translation APIs, models and tools, including Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Text-to-Speech (TTS), Machine Translation and Optical Character Recognition (OCR), to facilitate access to SEBI's services in regional Indian languages, the release stated.

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It will also facilitate the enhancement of BHASHINI's language models with securities market-related terminology. This marks the beginning of enhanced cooperation between SEBI and DIBD, the release added.

What is BHASHINI

BHASHINI, which stands for BHASHa INterface for India, is an AI-powered language translation and voice-first platform launched by the Government of India in July 2022 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

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According to its website, BHASHINI breaks down language and digital barriers by enabling real-time text and voice translation across over 20 Indian languages

With the new partnership, investors can access market information and SEBI services in multiple regional Indian languages instead of relying solely on English.

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