Mint Explainer | How Sebi uncovered a ₹430 crore fraud and saw through a ‘kidnap ransom’ claim
Neha Joshi 7 min read 29 Sept 2025, 05:03 pm IST
Sebi's probe found over 85% of company's sales were fictitious, as promoters offloaded their stake from 74% to nearly zero while retail investors piled in.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week released the final order detailing a systematic, multi-crore-rupee fraud at Seacoast Shipping Services Ltd (SSSL), which artificially inflated its revenue from just ₹52 lakh to ₹429.57 crore in three years through a web of sham transactions.
