Sebi engages with venture capital funds directly to smoothen transition to AIF
Facing sluggish migration, India's capital markets regulator reached out to venture capital funds and industry bodies, leading to a crucial extension for liquidation deadlines while holding firm on the shift to the Alternative Investment Fund regime.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended a crucial deadline for older venture capital funds (VCFs) to wind up expired schemes, following direct engagement with the industry to smooth their transition to a new regulatory framework. The Sebi granted a one-year extension for liquidations, but maintained a firm stance on migration, requiring funds to apply to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework by 19 July 2025.