SEBI warns investors against unauthorised virtual trading, gaming platforms offering stock price-based advice

  • The Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a warning against virtual trading platforms offering stock price-based advice, stating that these activities breach regulations.

Riya R Alex, Neha Joshi
Published4 Nov 2024, 07:13 PM IST
SEBI has cautioned investors against unauthorised virtual trading.
SEBI has cautioned investors against unauthorised virtual trading. (PTI)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday cautioned investors about unauthorised virtual trading and gaming platforms that provide trading advice based on stock prices.

“It has come to the notice of the Securities and Exchange Board of India that some apps/web applications/platforms are offering virtual trading services or paper trading or fantasy games to the public based on stock price data of listed companies,” SEBI said in a circular.

According to the regulator, this practice violates SEBI norms.

“Such activities are in violation of the Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956 and SEBI Act, 1992, which are laws designed to protect investors,” it said.

Legal experts believed that SEBI's move to issue advisories was to prevent unauthorised platforms from exploiting investors rather than penalising investors themselves. “By mimicking securities market activities and promising financial returns, many of these platforms can create an unauthorised trading experience that often leads to investor exploitation,” said Sumit Agrawal, founder of Regstreet Law and former SEBI officer.

 “A recent case, for instance, involved a sophisticated WhatsApp fraud where the perpetrators used the former SEBI chairperson’s name to deceive and lure investors, with the scheme designed so convincingly that it seemed legitimate,” he added.

 

Also Read | Sebi’s fixed timelines to address delays in NFO fund deployment

On August 30, 2016, SEBI issued a similar notice advising investors to avoid schemes and competitions related to the markets. The regulator has advised investors to invest in the markets through registered intermediaries and cautioned them to share personal details carefully.

“Participation in unauthorised schemes, including sharing of confidential and personal trading data, is at the investors’ own risk, cost and consequences, as such schemes/platforms are not registered with SEBI,” the regulator said.

Also Read | SEBI fines Eros International’s ex-MD Sunil Lulla ₹50 lakh for norm violation

“SEBI is issuing this caution, advising investors to not engage with or undertake investment or trading activities through un-registered intermediaries/ web applications/ platforms/apps,” it added.

Senior securities lawyer Chirag M Shah said that it was up to the investors to 'be aware as buyers' about the platforms they were engaging with. He also added that SEBI made efforts to inform investors about the registered intermediaries and authorised trading platforms, but it was up to the investors to ensure they checked the same before doing any transaction.

The market regulator has informed investors that they will not be able to raise complaints in accordance with redressal mechanisms approved by SEBI if they engage in such activities.

Also Read | Debt Instruments: Sebi wants to roll out THESE changes; invites suggestions

Redressal mechanisms

The redressal mechanisms include SCORES, an online grievance redressal platform provided by SEBI, and investor grievance redressal mechanisms provided by exchanges.

“The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such activity, none of the following recourses will be available to investors: Benefits of investor protection under SEBI/ Exchange(s) Jurisdiction including SCORES. Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange(s) or the online dispute resolution mechanism administered by Exchanges/Depositories,” the market regulator said.

When asked about the recourse investors would have if they encountered fraud or loss on platforms, experts said that investors had limited options since the platforms operate outside SEBI’s regulated framework. This is why the investors could not benefit from the dispute resolution and grievance mechanisms typically available for authorised investments.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 07:13 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsSEBI warns investors against unauthorised virtual trading, gaming platforms offering stock price-based advice

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

138.90
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-6.1 (-4.21%)

Tata Steel share price

146.95
03:56 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-2.75 (-1.84%)

Reliance Industries share price

1,302.00
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-37.1 (-2.77%)

Tata Motors share price

824.10
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-19.5 (-2.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

City Union Bank share price

178.10
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

Federal Bank share price

204.15
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.1 (-0.05%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,252.35
03:40 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-11.65 (-0.92%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,326.85
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-33.4 (-2.46%)
More from 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,876.70
03:43 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-286 (-9.04%)

Vodafone Idea share price

7.89
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-0.56 (-6.63%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

614.70
03:45 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-40.85 (-6.23%)

Angel Broking share price

2,886.35
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
-184.55 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,123.00
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
280.9 (5.8%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

358.85
03:50 PM | 4 NOV 2024
18.55 (5.45%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,630.70
03:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
81.1 (5.23%)

Gillette India share price

10,323.35
03:29 PM | 4 NOV 2024
361.55 (3.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.000.00
    Chennai
    80,421.000.00
    Delhi
    80,573.000.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.