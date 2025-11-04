Brokers’ body urges Sebi to bring back Bank Nifty weekly options
ANMI says speculation concerns will ease with upcoming index reconstitution and stronger safeguards; regulator yet to respond to plea as losses from weekly trades remain under scrutiny.
Even as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) weighs the fate of weekly index options for benchmarks such as Nifty and Sensex amid mounting retail investor losses, the country’s largest brokers’ forum has urged the regulator to restore weekly contracts on the Bank Nifty index.