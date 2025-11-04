As of October end, Bank Nifty's top constituent was HDFC Bank, with a weight of 27.97%, above the stipulated 20%, which will have to be cut through four monthly tranches. The top three constituents (HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India) have a combined weight of 60.3%, well in excess of the 45%, which will have to be reconstituted by the NSE, per exchange data.