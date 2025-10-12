Will not throw baby out with bathwater: Former Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan
Ram Sahgal , Satish John 5 min read 12 Oct 2025, 09:17 pm IST
Former Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan said that consultation on the weekly option expiry should only be held after assessing the impact of the measures taken this July.
Mumbai: Capital markets regulator Sebi will decide on the fate of weekly equity index option expiries only after assessing the impact of its latest measures taken in July and after a consultative process with market stakeholders, said Ananth Narayan, former Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) whole-time member whose three-year eventful term ended on Thursday.
