Sebi weighs margin revamp for hedged derivative trades to improve efficiency

Two regulatory panels at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are evaluating ways to revamp margins on hedged positions in the derivatives market, said two people aware of the discussions, as the markets watchdog looks to improve risk management.
Two regulatory panels at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are evaluating ways to revamp margins on hedged positions in the derivatives market, said two people aware of the discussions, as the markets watchdog looks to improve risk management.
“The Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC) and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) are discussing ways to optimize and reduce margins wherever possible. The idea is to make the margin framework for calendar spreads more efficient,” said the first of the two persons cited above, both speaking on condition of anonymity.
“The Risk Management Review Committee (RMRC) and the Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC) are discussing ways to optimize and reduce margins wherever possible. The idea is to make the margin framework for calendar spreads more efficient,” said the first of the two persons cited above, both speaking on condition of anonymity.
A calendar spread is a derivatives strategy which involves the simultaneous purchase and sale of two contracts on the same underlying asset with the same strike price, but with different expiration dates. Calendar spreads can act as dynamic, low-cost hedges in options and futures trading.
For instance, Company A is trading at ₹1,200. A trader expects the stock to remain relatively stable over the next month but wants protection over a longer period. The trader buys a September ₹1,200 put option and simultaneously sells an August ₹1,200 put option. Both options have the same underlying stock and strike price but different expiry dates, representing a calendar spread trade.
Tenure slabs
The market regulator is holding discussions on introducing a tenure-based slab structure for extreme loss margin (ELM) for calendar spreads, the people said. This would mean higher margins for traders who hold longer tenure contracts, which are considered riskier as capital is locked up for longer periods of time.
An ELM is an additional safety margin collected by Indian stock exchanges on top of regular margins to protect the clearing corporation against unexpected market volatility. Additional ELM charges are imposed at 2% of the notional value for index derivatives and 3.5% for stock derivatives.
The two regulatory committees are also evaluating a proposal to reduce the combined value of calendar spread charge (CSC) and ELM. A calendar spread charge is an additional margin collected by the exchange to cover the risk that two contracts with different expiry dates may not move exactly in line with each other.
The calendar spread charge for index derivatives is 1.75% of the far month contract while that for stock derivatives is 2.2% of the far month contract. Combined with ELM, the combined margin comes to 3.75% for index derivatives and 5.7% for stock derivatives. The committee is looking to reduce the combined value to as low as 2.25%, as it captures the basis and cost-of-carry risks in longer-dated spreads.
Using the Company A example again, suppose a trader creates a calendar spread by buying a September ₹1,200 put option and selling an August ₹1,200 put option. Assume the far-month (September) contract has a notional value of ₹10 lakh. Under the current framework for stock derivatives, the trader pays a calendar spread charge of 2.2% plus an ELM of 3.5%, resulting in a combined margin requirement of 5.7%, or ₹57,000 on the ₹10 lakh position.
To be sure, there are several other types of margins that are charged to a client. Margins also increase on the day of expiry for some contracts. For the purpose of keeping the calculation simple, the example has only considered ELM and CSC.
The move comes as Sebi has flagged the overbearing risks of speculative trades by retail investors. A July 2025 study by Sebi showed that about 91% of individual traders in the Indian equity derivatives markets incurred losses in their trades in fiscal 2025. The net losses of individual traders widened by 41% to ₹1.05 trillion in the same period when compared to FY24.
Queries emailed to Sebi remained unanswered till press time.
“Margin requirements should reflect actual risk, and hedged strategies carry significantly lower risk than directional positions. Lower margins will encourage prudent hedging, improve market efficiency, and bring in higher-quality liquidity from hedgers, arbitrageurs, and market makers, ultimately supporting better price discovery and market stability,” said Raj Shah, co-founder and executive director at EPP Securities.
If Sebi's committees reduce the combined charge to 2.25%, as proposed, the margin requirement would fall to ₹22,500. This would free up ₹34,500 in capital while keeping the trader's hedged position intact, making calendar spreads significantly cheaper and more capital-efficient for investors.
“There is a need to rationalize spread margins as hedged positions are safer bets in the market. This could also ensure that more traders including retail participants engage in the derivatives segment through spreads. They could come in and lose less money,” said the second official mentioned above.
The National Stock Exchange, the largest stock exchange in equity derivatives, recorded a total options premium turnover of ₹142.42 trillion, total index futures turnover of ₹73 trillion and total stock futures turnover of ₹320 trillion in fiscal 2026. Meanwhile, in the same period, BSE recorded total options premium turnover of ₹48.22 trillion, index futures turnover of ₹83,652 crore and stock futures turnover of ₹873 crore.
Broader overhaul
The revamp of margins for hedged positions is part of a larger overhaul of the margin framework in India. Mint reported last month that the market regulator is evaluating a broad restructuring of the country’s margin framework for both cash equities and derivatives trading as it looks to align risk management systems with today’s market structure.
SMAC and RMRC are also discussing a proposal to increase the minimum price scan range from 9.3% to 10.3% for non-expiry days to ensure that when margins increase on expiry day, clients do not face a sudden shortfall of capital, according to the officials cited above.
Price scan range is the maximum expected price movement of a security or derivative over a specified period, used to calculate margin requirements and assess market risk.
For single-stock futures, traders continue to receive calendar spread margin benefits until the near-month contract expires. For index futures, these benefits are available only up to the day before the near-month contract expires. On the expiry day, the contract is excluded when calculating calendar spread positions.