Sebi’s closing auction for stocks could rein in manipulation

Manipulating stock closing prices will become significantly harder under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new auction mechanism starting Monday, despite the impetus for the change being more robust price discovery, according to a former regulatory official and big brokers.
Manipulating stock closing prices will become significantly harder under the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) new auction mechanism starting Monday, despite the impetus for the change being more robust price discovery, according to a former regulatory official and big brokers.
Both NSE and BSE will transition 208 derivative-traded stocks from a continuous trading volume-based calculation to an auction-based mechanism during the closing session. Accurate closing prices are vital: they determine derivative settlements, benchmark comparisons for passive funds, and net asset value (NAV) calculations for mutual fund investors.
Both NSE and BSE will transition 208 derivative-traded stocks from a continuous trading volume-based calculation to an auction-based mechanism during the closing session. Accurate closing prices are vital: they determine derivative settlements, benchmark comparisons for passive funds, and net asset value (NAV) calculations for mutual fund investors.
After extensive discussions with both domestic and foreign market stakeholders, Sebi floated two consultation papers on the closing auction session (CAS)—one in December 2024 and the second in August 2025—and decided to implement it from 3 August 2026 for stocks on which derivatives are traded.
According to Ananth Narayan, former wholetime member of Sebi, the push came from foreign institutional investors, particularly passive funds, which said it was standard practice across major global exchanges in the US, Europe and Asia. Narayan added, however, that some domestic stakeholders expressed reservations on the issue.
"The CAS will facilitate greater participation by all sections of investors during the closing session and result in a more transparent and efficient price discovery mechanism," said Faisal Mohammed, vice-president of trading operations at Zerodha. "Importantly, it will make manipulation of prices during the closing session much more difficult," Mohammed added.
Narayan said, "An additional benefit of CAS is that it makes closing price discovery more transparent by aggregating buy and sell interest in a structured manner, thereby strengthening market integrity. However, its primary objective is to improve the quality of closing price discovery rather than to address market manipulation.”
Interestingly, Narayan had highlighted the manipulation of closing prices in an interim order against US high-frequency trader Jane Street in July 2025. Narayan's three-year term ended last October.
A query to Sebi on the issue of price manipulation went unanswered.
How closing prices have been calculated until now
At present, a stock's closing price is based on its volume-weighted average price (VWAP) during the final 30 minutes of trading. For example, if 500 shares of Stock X trade at ₹10 ( ₹5,000), 300 shares at ₹12 ( ₹3,600), and 200 shares at ₹14 ( ₹2,800), the total turnover of ₹11,400 divided by 1,000 shares yields a VWAP of ₹11.40. Typically, a market or stock closing above VWAP signals bullishness, while a close below VWAP signals bearishness.
Any large trader or group punting on weekly index options such as Nifty and Sensex or monthly ones such as Nifty Bank on thin or highly volatile trading days could influence closing prices of their constituent stocks by scattering large buy or sell orders, thereby moving the index settlement price in their favour in the last half hour.
This type of manipulation will become much harder under CAS with all participants submitting their orders into a common visible pool rather than a few large scattered trades happening under the continuous trading session
"This method of price discovery could put the brakes on potential manipulation," said another broker requesting anonymity.
However, some broking officials said the technicality of the auction could prove challenging for retail investors at first. "While the price discovery mechanism will become more robust under CAS, retail might be behind the curve, given the technicality of order placement in the last few minutes of trading," said Ashish Nanda, chief business digital officer, Kotak Securities.
How the auction works
Prior to the 20 minute CAS, continuous trading for eligible underlying stocks will continue from 9:15 am to 3.15 pm instead of 3.30 pm. Derivatives trading on these stocks, however, will be extended until 3.40 pm so contracts can settle using the final auction price announced at 3.35 pm.
Here’s how the transition will happen:
- 3 pm to 3.15 pm: During the continuous trading session, the exchange calculates the stock’s VWAP , which serves as the reference price for the auction.
- 3.15 pm to 3.30 pm: Continuous spot trading gives way to auction session . All buy and sell orders for spot and futures must fall within a ±3% price band around the reference price or VWAP. Any orders outside this range will be rejected.
- 3.30 pm to 3.35 pm: All limit (a predefined level to buy or sell a stock) and market (buy or sell order at prevalent market prices) orders within the band are matched by the exchange algorithm at the price which attracts the highest executable volumes. This becomes the equilibrium or closing price for the stock.