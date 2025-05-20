Sebi’s co-investment proposal gets fund manager backing, but lawyers flag legal gaps, tax risks
SummarySebi’s plan to allow co-investments through co-investment vehicles under AIFs has fund managers excited—but lawyers warn of legal gaps, tax risks, and rigid exit terms that could dull its impact.
The market regulator's proposal to allow co-investments within the alternative investment funds (AIF) framework—through a new co-investment vehicle (CIV)—has received broad support from fund managers. But lawyers warn of legal ambiguities, tax risks, and rigid exit conditions that could undermine its effectiveness.