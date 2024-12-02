Markets
Sebi crackdown against bond platforms may have revealed a regulatory gap
Anshika Kayastha , Neha Joshi 5 min read 02 Dec 2024, 05:50 AM IST
SummaryConcerns over high-yield products and exploitation of regulatory gaps by these platforms led to Sebi scrutiny, say experts.
Mumbai: The crackdown against a clutch of online bond platforms is just an extension of India’s market regulator’s efforts to protect retail investors as these entities exploited regulatory gaps. Yet, according to experts, such practices may be widespread in the market.
