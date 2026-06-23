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Sebi’s municipal bond push may not bring retail rush, experts warn of credit risks

Apoorva AjithSubhana Shaikh
5 min read23 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Sebi approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.
Sebi approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.
Summary

Sebi has cut the minimum ticket size for municipal bonds to 10,000 from 1 lakh and eased rules to deepen the municipal debt market. But experts say low investor awareness, patchy liquidity and difficulty assessing municipal credit risk will keep retail participation muted in the near term.

Gift this article

The market regulator’s move to make municipal bonds more accessible is unlikely to trigger a meaningful surge in retail participation anytime soon, with market participants cautioning that low investor awareness, patchy liquidity (only select papers are liquid because not all municipalities come out with bond issuances every year every time) and the challenge of assessing municipal credit quality remain significant hurdles.

The market regulator’s move to make municipal bonds more accessible is unlikely to trigger a meaningful surge in retail participation anytime soon, with market participants cautioning that low investor awareness, patchy liquidity (only select papers are liquid because not all municipalities come out with bond issuances every year every time) and the challenge of assessing municipal credit quality remain significant hurdles.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.

The changes include lowering the face value of privately placed municipal bonds to as little as 10,000 from the earlier 1 lakh threshold, allowing issuers to offer incentives, such as additional interest, to retail investors, and creating a clearer framework for pooled financing and debt refinancing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.

The changes include lowering the face value of privately placed municipal bonds to as little as 10,000 from the earlier 1 lakh threshold, allowing issuers to offer incentives, such as additional interest, to retail investors, and creating a clearer framework for pooled financing and debt refinancing.

Also Read | Sebi board to speed up AIF launches, bring back open-market buybacks this week

The reforms come amid a broader policy push to expand market-based financing for urban infrastructure. In the 2026-27 Budget, the government announced a 100 crore incentive for municipal bond issuances exceeding 1,000 crore, as several civic bodies across the country prepare to tap debt markets.

Municipalities raised a total of 756.44 crore via municipal bonds in 2026, according to Sebi data. This compares to 1,000 crore in 2025. Even after more than a decade of policy efforts, the market remains thin. Only 31 municipal bond issuances have raised about 4,540 crore since 2017, highlighting the limited scale available to investors.

Municipal bonds offer 8-9% yield, while bank fixed deposits offer 2.50-8.00% and government bonds offer 6-7% yield.

Key Takeaways
  • Sebi cut the municipal bond entry price to ₹10,000 from ₹1 lakh.
  • Experts warn that retail investors don't understand municipal credit risk well enough.
  • Municipal bond issuance fell to ₹756.44 crore in 2026, market stays thin.
  • BMC plans India's largest municipal bond sale yet, ₹10,000 crore by September.
  • Stronger disclosure and state guarantees are needed before retail demand meaningfully increases.

Industry executives said the regulatory changes, though positive, address only one part of the problem.

“There is currently not much retail participation in municipal bonds as the number of issuances is also low,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive officer of Grip Invest, an online bond platform. While the lower ticket size could make the product more accessible, he said investor understanding of municipal finances remains limited.

Big issuances in the pipeline

The knowledge gap is significant because municipal bonds carry credit risk that many retail investors may not fully understand. Repayment depends on the financial health of the issuing municipal corporation, whose revenues, tax collections and debt-servicing capacity can vary widely.

“Retail investors should treat these more like corporate bonds with varying credit quality, not as a substitute for government securities. Municipal finances in India are uneven. Retail investors must look beyond the coupon rate and carefully assess the issuer's revenue stability and debt service capacity,” said Manisha Shroff, partner at Khaitan & Co.

Experts said that without a meaningful yield premium, the risk-reward equation may not be compelling enough to draw large numbers of individual investors. While some investors may allocate a portion of their portfolios to municipal bonds for diversification, broad-based retail demand is unlikely to emerge immediately.

Also Read | Sebi eyes market making framework for commodity derivatives to improve liquidity

Institutional investors like banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and state-owned entities like NabFID buy municipal bonds.

The concern becomes sharper if lower-rated municipalities begin entering the market in search of funding.

“If lower-rated municipal issuers come to market without credit enhancements and offer higher yields, retail interest could increase. However, investor protection and credit quality will then become critical considerations,” said Ajay Manglunia, executive director, Capri Global Capital.

On 2 June, Mint reported that Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is preparing to tap retail investors with what is expected to be India's first blue bond and the country's first public issue of blue municipal bonds, seeking to raise up to 200 crore by July-August with a five- to seven-year bond issue.

Several urban local bodies, including Ahmedabad and Nashik, are preparing bond offerings. Among the largest proposed issuances is one by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which plans to raise up to 10,000 crore and is expected to tap the market by September.

Clearer understanding of municipal bonds

Ujjain is working on a proposed ‘temple bond’, while municipal corporations, including Patna, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli, are at various stages of preparation. In Karnataka, five municipal bodies in Bengaluru are also exploring market borrowings and have appointed merchant bankers.

Even as the issuance pipeline expands, market participants said deeper structural reforms will be required before municipal bonds can emerge as a meaningful retail asset class. This is despite municipal bonds being well-rated.

A Vadodara municipal bond, which raised 100 crore due for expiry in 2027, was rated AA+ with a stable outlook by India Ratings. Similarly, a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation bond of 200 crore, due for expiry in 2028, was rated AA+ with a stable outlook by CareEdge Ratings.

A key concern is the lack of investor understanding of municipal finances. Unlike companies, municipalities do not have widely followed financial metrics, making it difficult for retail investors to assess repayment capacity and creditworthiness. Industry executives said stronger disclosure standards and greater transparency around municipal revenues, expenditure patterns and debt obligations would be essential to build investor confidence.

"There is also a need for models to assess the credit risk of municipalities as such bodies are different from corporates," said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of online bond platform Jiraaf. He added that the industry would need to invest significantly in investor education and awareness before municipal bonds become a mainstream retail product.

Experts also highlighted the need for stronger credit enhancement mechanisms. Shroff said state-backed guarantees or other forms of credit support could reduce investors' reliance on often-fragile municipal balance sheets and improve the attractiveness of issuances.

Also Read | Sebi weighs margin revamp for hedged derivative trades to improve efficiency
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Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsSebi’s municipal bond push may not bring retail rush, experts warn of credit risks

Sebi’s municipal bond push may not bring retail rush, experts warn of credit risks

Apoorva AjithSubhana Shaikh
5 min read23 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Sebi approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.
Sebi approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.
Summary

Sebi has cut the minimum ticket size for municipal bonds to 10,000 from 1 lakh and eased rules to deepen the municipal debt market. But experts say low investor awareness, patchy liquidity and difficulty assessing municipal credit risk will keep retail participation muted in the near term.

Gift this article

The market regulator’s move to make municipal bonds more accessible is unlikely to trigger a meaningful surge in retail participation anytime soon, with market participants cautioning that low investor awareness, patchy liquidity (only select papers are liquid because not all municipalities come out with bond issuances every year every time) and the challenge of assessing municipal credit quality remain significant hurdles.

The market regulator’s move to make municipal bonds more accessible is unlikely to trigger a meaningful surge in retail participation anytime soon, with market participants cautioning that low investor awareness, patchy liquidity (only select papers are liquid because not all municipalities come out with bond issuances every year every time) and the challenge of assessing municipal credit quality remain significant hurdles.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.

The changes include lowering the face value of privately placed municipal bonds to as little as 10,000 from the earlier 1 lakh threshold, allowing issuers to offer incentives, such as additional interest, to retail investors, and creating a clearer framework for pooled financing and debt refinancing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) approved a series of amendments to its municipal debt regulations last week to deepen India’s nascent municipal bond market.

The changes include lowering the face value of privately placed municipal bonds to as little as 10,000 from the earlier 1 lakh threshold, allowing issuers to offer incentives, such as additional interest, to retail investors, and creating a clearer framework for pooled financing and debt refinancing.

Also Read | Sebi board to speed up AIF launches, bring back open-market buybacks this week

The reforms come amid a broader policy push to expand market-based financing for urban infrastructure. In the 2026-27 Budget, the government announced a 100 crore incentive for municipal bond issuances exceeding 1,000 crore, as several civic bodies across the country prepare to tap debt markets.

Municipalities raised a total of 756.44 crore via municipal bonds in 2026, according to Sebi data. This compares to 1,000 crore in 2025. Even after more than a decade of policy efforts, the market remains thin. Only 31 municipal bond issuances have raised about 4,540 crore since 2017, highlighting the limited scale available to investors.

Municipal bonds offer 8-9% yield, while bank fixed deposits offer 2.50-8.00% and government bonds offer 6-7% yield.

Key Takeaways
  • Sebi cut the municipal bond entry price to ₹10,000 from ₹1 lakh.
  • Experts warn that retail investors don't understand municipal credit risk well enough.
  • Municipal bond issuance fell to ₹756.44 crore in 2026, market stays thin.
  • BMC plans India's largest municipal bond sale yet, ₹10,000 crore by September.
  • Stronger disclosure and state guarantees are needed before retail demand meaningfully increases.

Industry executives said the regulatory changes, though positive, address only one part of the problem.

“There is currently not much retail participation in municipal bonds as the number of issuances is also low,” said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive officer of Grip Invest, an online bond platform. While the lower ticket size could make the product more accessible, he said investor understanding of municipal finances remains limited.

Big issuances in the pipeline

The knowledge gap is significant because municipal bonds carry credit risk that many retail investors may not fully understand. Repayment depends on the financial health of the issuing municipal corporation, whose revenues, tax collections and debt-servicing capacity can vary widely.

“Retail investors should treat these more like corporate bonds with varying credit quality, not as a substitute for government securities. Municipal finances in India are uneven. Retail investors must look beyond the coupon rate and carefully assess the issuer's revenue stability and debt service capacity,” said Manisha Shroff, partner at Khaitan & Co.

Experts said that without a meaningful yield premium, the risk-reward equation may not be compelling enough to draw large numbers of individual investors. While some investors may allocate a portion of their portfolios to municipal bonds for diversification, broad-based retail demand is unlikely to emerge immediately.

Also Read | Sebi eyes market making framework for commodity derivatives to improve liquidity

Institutional investors like banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds and state-owned entities like NabFID buy municipal bonds.

The concern becomes sharper if lower-rated municipalities begin entering the market in search of funding.

“If lower-rated municipal issuers come to market without credit enhancements and offer higher yields, retail interest could increase. However, investor protection and credit quality will then become critical considerations,” said Ajay Manglunia, executive director, Capri Global Capital.

On 2 June, Mint reported that Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) is preparing to tap retail investors with what is expected to be India's first blue bond and the country's first public issue of blue municipal bonds, seeking to raise up to 200 crore by July-August with a five- to seven-year bond issue.

Several urban local bodies, including Ahmedabad and Nashik, are preparing bond offerings. Among the largest proposed issuances is one by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which plans to raise up to 10,000 crore and is expected to tap the market by September.

Clearer understanding of municipal bonds

Ujjain is working on a proposed ‘temple bond’, while municipal corporations, including Patna, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli, are at various stages of preparation. In Karnataka, five municipal bodies in Bengaluru are also exploring market borrowings and have appointed merchant bankers.

Even as the issuance pipeline expands, market participants said deeper structural reforms will be required before municipal bonds can emerge as a meaningful retail asset class. This is despite municipal bonds being well-rated.

A Vadodara municipal bond, which raised 100 crore due for expiry in 2027, was rated AA+ with a stable outlook by India Ratings. Similarly, a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation bond of 200 crore, due for expiry in 2028, was rated AA+ with a stable outlook by CareEdge Ratings.

A key concern is the lack of investor understanding of municipal finances. Unlike companies, municipalities do not have widely followed financial metrics, making it difficult for retail investors to assess repayment capacity and creditworthiness. Industry executives said stronger disclosure standards and greater transparency around municipal revenues, expenditure patterns and debt obligations would be essential to build investor confidence.

"There is also a need for models to assess the credit risk of municipalities as such bodies are different from corporates," said Vineet Agrawal, co-founder of online bond platform Jiraaf. He added that the industry would need to invest significantly in investor education and awareness before municipal bonds become a mainstream retail product.

Experts also highlighted the need for stronger credit enhancement mechanisms. Shroff said state-backed guarantees or other forms of credit support could reduce investors' reliance on often-fragile municipal balance sheets and improve the attractiveness of issuances.

Also Read | Sebi weighs margin revamp for hedged derivative trades to improve efficiency
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Read more

SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.

Read Less
Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsSebi’s municipal bond push may not bring retail rush, experts warn of credit risks
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