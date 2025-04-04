Sebi's PaRRVA to verify risk-return metrics claims of IAs, algo providers
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a framework for the Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), designed to independently verify the risk and return metrics claimed by investment advisors (IAs), research analysts (RAs), and algorithmic trading providers.