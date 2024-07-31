Sebi’s seven measures to tame the “tail that's grown bigger than the dog”
Summary
The chief of India's capital markets watchdog remarked that “the tail had grown bigger than the dog", referring to the exponential rise in derivatives volumes, in response to a Mint query on the sidelines of an event organised by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.