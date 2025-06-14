Sebi's stricter ESG debt rules may deter mid-sized firms
Neha Joshi 4 min read 14 Jun 2025, 06:44 AM IST
Summary
New framework aims to curb ‘purpose-washing’ or misrepresentation or exaggeration of the social or environmental intent behind ESG bond proceeds.
The capital market regulator’s new rules for continuous monitoring and third-party verification of ESG-labelled bonds could raise compliance burden and deter participation of mid-sized firms, experts said.
