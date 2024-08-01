Markets
Riding the wave: Why sectoral and thematic funds are thriving this year
Summary
- Sectoral and thematic funds have taken the spotlight in 2024, attracting 42% of active mutual fund inflows so far this year. What is driving this frenzy into specific sectors and should investors be cautious?
Mumbai: The surge in mutual fund inflows into sectoral and thematic funds continues to gain momentum, driven by strong domestic flows and a series of sector-specific offerings.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more