Secur Credentials, Compuage Infocom & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Secur Credentials, Compuage Infocom, Morarjee Textiles, Vaxtex Cotfab, GSS Infotech
Shares of Secur Credentials, Compuage Infocom, Morarjee Textiles, Vaxtex Cotfab, GSS Infotech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 240.55(1.06%) points and Sensex was up by 833.56(1.12%) points at 06 Jun 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 528.6(1.08%) points at 06 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Uno Minda, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
