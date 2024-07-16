Secur Credentials, Landmark Cars & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Secur Credentials, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 70.6(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 192.7(0.24%) points at 16 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 46.5(0.09%) points at 16 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Colgate Palmolive India, GAIL India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

