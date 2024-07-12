Secur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Secur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail, Jaiprakash Associates

Livemint
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint
Livemint

Shares of Secur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail, Jaiprakash Associates hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 67.0(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 700.89(0.88%) points at 12 Jul 2024 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 22.85(0.04%) points at 12 Jul 2024 10:44:57 IST.
Other stocks such as Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Trent, Torrent Pharmaceuticals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
HomeMarketsSecur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.00
11:00 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-6.5 (-3.72%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

1,837.75
11:00 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-6.5 (-0.35%)

Tata Steel

169.45
11:00 AM | 12 JUL 2024
0.45 (0.27%)

Bharat Electronics

335.00
11:00 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.55 (-0.16%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

569.85
10:47 AM | 12 JUL 2024
49.9 (9.6%)

M M T C

93.65
10:47 AM | 12 JUL 2024
7.93 (9.25%)

Inox Wind

171.95
10:47 AM | 12 JUL 2024
13.9 (8.79%)

IRCON International

341.05
10:47 AM | 12 JUL 2024
21.15 (6.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue