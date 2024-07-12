Secur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Secur Credentials, Praxis Home Retail, Jaiprakash Associates hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 67.0(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 700.89(0.88%) points at 12 Jul 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 22.85(0.04%) points at 12 Jul 2024 10:44:57 IST. Other stocks such as Wipro, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Axis Bank, Trent, Torrent Pharmaceuticals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.

