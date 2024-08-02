Secur Credentials, Swastik Pipe & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Secur Credentials, Swastik Pipe, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Focus Lighting & Fixtures

Published2 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Secur Credentials, Swastik Pipe, Jet Airways (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Focus Lighting & Fixtures hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -218.2(-0.87%) points and Sensex was down by -634.91(-0.78%) points at 02 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -158.7(-0.31%) points at 02 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Zomato, Info Edge India, Indian Energy Exchange, Granules India, Lupin hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
