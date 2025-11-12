High costs, low awareness plague Sebi's stock lending scheme
Ram Sahgal , Apoorva Ajith 6 min read 12 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Sebi, keen on deepening the cash market, plans to overhaul the over 17-year-old stock lending and borrowing scheme, which allows shorting of a stock. Brokers cite the need to lower costs, and spread retail awareness for the product's success.
As India's stock market regulator plans to revamp the securities lending and borrowing scheme (SLBS), experts have flagged steep margins and taxes, as well as a lack of awareness among retail investors as the main reasons for the scheme failing to gain popularity more than seventeen years after its launch.
