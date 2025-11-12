High costs, low awareness plague Sebi's stock lending scheme

Exorbitant costs

To borrow a stock, the borrower has to maintain a margin of 125% of the current market value of the stock, half in cash and the rest in cash equivalent, and pay an interest of 1.5-2% a month to the lender. The minimum tenure of the lending is one month while the maximum tenure is up to a year. Besides incurring these charges, the borrower has to cough up goods and services tax (GST) of 18% on the interest, which in certain cases cannot be claimed as input tax credit or ITC, like a proprietary trader who trades on his own account using his own capital, and doesn't service any clients.