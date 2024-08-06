Sel Manufacturing Company, Morarjee Textiles & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Sel Manufacturing Company, Morarjee Textiles, Renaissance Global, Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art, Jet Airways (India) hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 100.3(0.42%) points and Sensex was up by 660.35(0.84%) points at 06 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -118.6(-0.24%) points at 06 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Gokaldas Exports, Patanjali Foods, Gland Pharma, Granules India, Dr. Lal Pathlabs hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

