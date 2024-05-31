Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints, KRBL, Berger Paints India, Route Mobile
Shares of Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints, KRBL, Berger Paints India, Route Mobile hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 89.39(0.12%) points at 31 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 74.15(0.15%) points at 31 May 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started