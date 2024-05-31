Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Sel Manufacturing Company, Shalimar Paints, KRBL, Berger Paints India, Route Mobile hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 45.85(0.2%) points and Sensex was up by 89.39(0.12%) points at 31 May 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 74.15(0.15%) points at 31 May 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Adani Power, Emami, Samvardhana Motherson International, Coromandel International, KNR Constructions hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.



