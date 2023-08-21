Selling by funds spoils Jio Financial market debut3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The stock plunged to hit the 5% lower circuit at ₹248.9, shortly after listing at ₹262 on NSE, a tad above its discovered price of ₹261.85 on 20 July, the date of the demerger
Jio Financial Services Ltd remained frozen at the 5% lower circuit on Monday after a tepid listing, in line with market expectations that passive funds tracking indices such as the Nifty and the Sensex will sell almost 150 million shares on its imminent exit from benchmark indices.
