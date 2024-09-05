Semac Consultants, Aprameya Engineering & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Semac Consultants, Aprameya Engineering, A&M Jumbo Bags, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Ambani Orgochem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -27.55(-0.11%) points and Sensex was down by -108.41(-0.13%) points at 05 Sep 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 31.95(0.06%) points at 05 Sep 2024 10:45:02 IST. Other stocks such as Avenue Supermarts, Divis Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Unilever hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top losers.