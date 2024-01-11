Senco Gold share price jumps over 15%, hit new record high on strong Q3 update
Senco Gold achieved its highest-ever Q3 revenue, driven by key offers and increased footfall. The company saw a 24% YoY growth in Q3 revenue and a 26% YoY growth in the first nine months of FY24. It also achieved a 40% increase in footfall and a 6% rise in invoices.
Shares of Senco Gold spiked up 15.58% to hit a fresh lifetime high of ₹850 apiece in early trade on Thursday. This positive response from investors follows the release of the company's Q3FY24 business update on Wednesday after market hours.
