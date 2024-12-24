LIVE UPDATES

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue booked 13.93 times so far led by retail investors. Check GMP, more

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO Day 3 Live Updates: The Senores Pharmaceuticals' public issue will close for public bidding on Tuesday, December 24. The IPO has received 13.93x subscription on Day 2.