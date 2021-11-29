Sensex edges higher as bulls battle hard but rupee falls sharply

While Omicron cases have been detected in at least a dozen countries, a South African doctor who had treated cases said symptoms of the virus were so far mild. The World Health Organisation said assessing the severity of Omicron could take "days to several weeks", though in a sign of caution it warned on that it posed a "very high" global risk. European equities were higher today and US stock futures pointed to a higher open later today.

