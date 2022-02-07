Sensex falls nearly 2,000 points in 3 days, investors lose 6 lakh crore

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian stock markets today finished sharply lower with BSE Sensex slumping over 1,000 points to finish at 57,621 while the broader Nifty fell 1.7% to 17,213. After today's selloff, the Sensex is down about 1950 points in just three days, with investor wealth worth ₹6 lakh crore wiped out during this period. Fear of aggressive interest rate hikes by US central bank, rising oil prices, heavy selling by FIIs and weak Asian markets amid surging US bond yields are some of the factors attributed by analysts for this leg of selloff in Indian equities.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3.5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, L&T, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

"If we look at the profile of the stocks then there is a sharp cut in FIIs' favorite names and heavyweights like HDFC twins and Kotak Bank," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart. "17200 is a support level where we can expect some recovery otherwise selling pressure may get momentum towards 17000/16800 levels. On the upside, 17450-17500 will act as a strong resistance now."

Naveen Kulkarni, chief investment officer of Axis Securities, expects Indian equities to remain volatile on the back of the recent interest rate movements globally. “Most emerging markets will continue to witness FPI outflows and currency depreciation in the short term. We believe that this volatility should be bought into through regular investments, as earning expectations for Indian corporates remain strong. Some sectors which can perform well in the short-term are banks, commodities and energy," he said.

The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to end on Thursday. Some economists expect the RBI to hold its repo rate steady on Thursday but increase in the reverse repo rate as part of a process to reduce surplus liquidity poured into markets earlier in the pandemic.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Domestic markets are volatile ahead of the state elections, witnessing a steep fall led by FII selling and weak global cues. US bourses were under pressure as strong US jobs data gave rise to fears of sharper than expected Fed rate hikes, resulting in a spike in the bond yields. The volatility in the market is likely to continue due to high chances of interest rate lift-off by the RBI given domestic inflation and policy tightening by global central banks."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, said “the short term trend of Nifty continues to be down and the downside momentum seems to have started to pick up. There is a possibility of further weakness down to the lower support of around 16950-16850 levels in the next few sessions. Immediate resistance is placed at 17300 levels."

