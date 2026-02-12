Sensex falls over 450 points— Why is the Indian stock market down despite FII buying, healthy macro outlook?

The Indian stock market witnessed sharp intraday losses on Thursday, February 12, due to profit booking. The benchmark Sensex fell over 450 points, and the NSE Nifty 50 slipped close to the 25,800 level amid mixed global cues.

The domestic market is witnessing profit booking across segments despite India's healthy macroeconomic outlook and fresh buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The India-US tarde deal, a balanced Budget 2026, and easing geopolitical tensions have supported market sentiment. The Sensex is up nearly 2% in February so far after two consecutive months of losses.

Despite significant positives, the market is struggling to sustain a rally. The sell-on-rise trend continues, indicating that investors remain cautious about the durability of the ongoing uptrend.

Why is the stock market down? With key triggers such as the Budget and trade deals now behind them, investors’ focus has shifted to corporate earnings. However, mixed results have failed to lift market sentiment.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

