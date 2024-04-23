Same day settlement takes off to a tepid start
Summary
- Currently the same-day settlement stocks are traded from 9:15 am to 13:30 pm while the normal market runs from 9:15 am to 15:30 pm .
The same -day settlement, called T+0, hasn't found too many takers in the 14 trading days since its launch despite markets hitting successive highs over the period. However, analysts are expecting more investors hopping on to the new optional settlement system once trade timings are extended and more scrips included in the new series.