Sensex, Nifty outlook: Will the October series disappoint or Diwali muhurat will bring cheer in investors portfolio?

Sensex, Nifty outlook: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp correction in September, with both benchmark indices ending the month significantly lower.

The BSE Sensex fell around 4,320 points, or 5.6–5.8%, from nearly 76,800 on August 31 to 72,480.29 on September 30. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 declined by around 1,364–1,450 points, or 5.7–6.1%, from 24,080.40 at the end of August to approximately 22,630–22,716 by the end of September.

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“The recent correction, which has pulled the Nifty toward the 22,200–22,500 zone and the Sensex near 71,400–72,400, reflects a combination of valuation reset and persistent global headwinds,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

According to market experts, everal global and domestic factors have weighed on Indian equities. Elevated US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have reduced the relative attractiveness of emerging-market assets and put pressure on foreign portfolio flows.

On Thursday, Indian benchmark indices opened lower, with persistent foreign fund selling weighing on investor sentiment. However, the decline was limited as crude oil prices eased below the $100-a-barrel mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 215 points to 72,257.30 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 107.25 points to 22,518.90.

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What's there for Sensex, Nifty for October series? For the October series, market direction is likely to be influenced by institutional flows, inflation and interest-rate expectations, festive-season demand and the upcoming corporate earnings cycle

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have continued to remain net sellers amid changes in global bond yields, currency movements and emerging-market allocations. However, strong buying by Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) has provided a meaningful cushion, preventing a sharper market decline and supporting valuations around current levels.

Srivastava pointed that on the domestic macro front, relatively stable retail inflation, around the 4.8% region, provides the Reserve Bank of India with greater flexibility in maintaining a balanced monetary stance. This should help prevent excessive pressure on domestic credit growth, liquidity and consumption.

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She further highlighted that the October series may witness volatility rather than a one-directional move. With valuations having cooled following the correction, the market could increasingly reward companies with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and sustainable growth.

“Consequently, October could develop into a stock-picker's market, where festive demand, domestic liquidity and company-specific fundamentals become more important than a broad-based index rally,” she said.

Will the festive season bring cheer to market investors? Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, believes that the festive season could bring some relief to Indian investors, with a sharp rebound looking increasingly plausible after the prolonged sell-off. With valuations correcting significantly, several beaten-down sectors could attract selective bargain buying.

“A potential U.S.-Iran breakthrough could prove an important catalyst. Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz are reportedly approaching pre-war levels, yet crude prices continue to carry a substantial geopolitical premium. An agreement could soften oil prices, ease India’s inflation and external-sector concerns, and encourage a revival in foreign inflows. With the U.S. midterm elections approaching, President Trump would have a political incentive to favour lower oil prices, as cheaper fuel could ease inflation and household expenses, helping address voters’ cost-of-living concerns,” she added.

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However, she further clarified that we do not believe the worst is necessarily over for Indian markets, a sharp relief rally could bring cheer ahead of the festive season. Its durability would depend on sustained foreign inflows, resilient earnings and easing geopolitical tensions.

“However, the possibility of renewed escalation in the West Asia war after the U.S. midterm elections remains a key risk. Any intensification could push crude prices higher, trigger fresh foreign outflows and weigh on Indian equities, potentially reversing the festive-season rebound,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.