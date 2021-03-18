Sensex slumps over 2,000 points in 5 days. Why Indian markets are falling

"We are of the view that, the bears are still in total control but intraday chart showing temporary pause near 14500/48900 levels, hence, bears may prefer to take caution stance near 50 day SMA. Technically, the index still maintains lower high and lower low series which suggest medium term weakness. However, on intraday charts the index is in to the oversold zone and expected to trade near 50 day SMA for the next few trading sessions at 14750/49963 levels that would be sacrosanct level. Trading below the same, correction wave is likely to continue till 14450-14460/48890-48700. On the flip side, 14750/49963 could be the immediate hurdle, sustain above the same then we can expect quick relief rally up to 14850-14900/50100-50300 levels."