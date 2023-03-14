Sensex tanks for 4th straight day to sub-58K2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 11:03 PM IST
- While Sensex closed at 57,900.19, the Nifty shed 0.65%, ending lower for the fourth day in a row and closing at 17,043.30 on Tuesday.
As ripple effects from the US banking crisis and fears of financial contagion continued to pressure the markets, the BSE Sensex lost 0.58%, failing to hold the 58,000 mark. While Sensex closed at 57,900.19, the Nifty shed 0.65%, ending lower for the fourth day in a row and closing at 17,043.30 on Tuesday, erasing ₹2.2 trillion of investor wealth, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold provisional ₹3,086.96 crore.
