Sensex tanks for 4th straight day to sub-58K

Weak sentiment around banks meant banking sector indices led the decline, with IT, realty and metal sectors adding to the pressure, as all indices apart from pharma ended with losses. Reliance Industries for the second day in a row saw fresh 52-week lows of ₹2,269.05 during intraday trades. Most of Adani Group stocks fell while Adani Enterprise and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were down 7.27% and 3.92%, respectively, as risk-off sentiments prevailed. Adani Group bonds also saw yields rise across tenures during intraday trading in global markets. Domestic indices saw roller coaster ride with more global uncertainty, said experts.

