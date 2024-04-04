Sensex Today | Share Market Live Updates : Equities in Asia rose Thursday after Jerome Powell reaffirmed his view the Federal Reserve will likely cut rates this year. Australian stocks advanced while Japanese benchmarks gained over 1%. Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan will be closed Thursday for a holiday.
US equity futures edged higher in early Asian trading after underlying benchmarks rose Wednesday. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index gained 0.2%.
A dollar gauge steadied after it saw its biggest drop in nearly four weeks on Wednesday as price pressures in the US services industry eased. Growth in the sector diminished last month while a index of input costs decreased to a four-year low.
Fed Chair Powell reiterated that the central bank will take a wait-and-see approach before reducing borrowing costs. However, his views that recent inflation figures did not “materially change" the overall picture offered support for risk assets.
In recent days, traders had scaled back their rate-cut expectations amid signs of economic resilience and a more cautious tone from a drumbeat of Fed officials. That has led to skepticism on whether Powell and his colleagues would be able to deliver on the central bank’s projection of three rate reductions this year.
“Powell says recent data has not materially changed the picture," said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “We read this as confirming that the spasm of concern in markets that the economy might be too strong for the Fed to cut in June was overdone — and the base case remains June and three cuts this year."
Treasuries traded steady after ending broadly higher Wednesday following a minor rally tilted toward the front end of the curve. Australian and New Zealand yields were little changed.
Elsewhere, gold held near a fresh record set Wednesday, when it topped $2,300 per ounce in a rally helped along by Powell’s support for potential rate cuts this year. West Texas Intermediate extended gains, poised for its fifth straight session of advances, leaving the US benchmark price at around $85 per barrel. Meanwhile, copper jumped to the highest since January 2023 amid fresh signs of demand.
10 am Market Update
Indian benchmark indices, which had opened at fresh all-time highs on Thursday, slipped into the red in early trades.
At 10 am, Sensex was down 61.74 points, or 0.08%, at 73,815.08, and Nifty was down 27.55 points, or 0.12%, at 22,407.10.
KEC International shares jump nearly 15% after it bags orders worth ₹816 crore
The infrastructure EPC major has received new orders of ₹816 crore across its various businesses, including orders for supply of towers in the United States of America, setting up steel plants in Northern India, and plants for carbon derivatives in Eastern India.
KEC INTERNATIONAL
AU Small Finance Bank's Gross Loan portfolio grows 28% YoY and 8% QoQ in Q4FY24, while overall deposits grow 26% YoY and 9% QoQ; shares jump nearly 5%
AU Small Finance Bank's incremental cost of funds for Q4FY24 declined by 4bps to 7.71%, compared to Q3FY24, whereas the incremental disbursement yields increased by 8bps to 13.56%, compared to Q3FY24.
It registered overall deposits growth of 9% QoQ and 26% YoY, with total deposits crossing ₹ 87,000 crore. This was led by strong CASA mobilisation with incremental CASA deposit growing by 10% QoQ.
The bank achieved the highest ever disbursement in the month of March’24. It securitised loans worth ₹ 616 Cr during the quarter and its overall Gross Loan portfolio grew by 8% QoQ and 28% YoY.
HDFC Bank says gross advances grew nearly 55% YoY, while deposits grew around 26% in Q4FY24
Sensex Today Live : HDFC Bank’s gross advances aggregated to approximately ₹ 25,080 billion as of March 31, 2024, up around 55.4%, over ₹ 16,142 billion as of March 31, 2023, and a growth of around 1.6% ( ₹ 387 billion) over ₹ 24,693 billion as of December 31, 2023.
Deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 23,800 billion as of March 31, 2024, a growth of around 26.4% over ₹ 18,834 billion as of March 31, 2023 and a growth of around 7.5% ( ₹ 1,660 billion) over ₹ 22,140 billion as of December 31, 2023.
CASA deposits aggregated to approximately ₹ 9,090 billion as of March 31, 2024, a growth of around 8.7% over ₹ 8,360 billion as of March 31, 2023 and around 8.8% ( ₹ 734 billion) over ₹ 8,356 billion as of December 31, 2023.
Avenue Supermarts' shares jump nearly 5% after posting 20% increase in Q4FY24 revenues
The company that runs D-Mart, reported a standalone revenue of ₹12,393.46 crore for the quarter ending in March FY24. This is a 19.9 percent increase from the ₹10,337.12 crore recorded in the same period last year. As of the end of March 2024, the company operates a total of 365 stores.
Sector Indices Heat Map
Across sectors, the Bank and Financial services indices were leading gains, both up 1.02% and 1.04%, respectively.
Barring Pharma and Health, all other heavyweight indices were in the green, too.
Broader market indices heat map
The broader market was up, with the BSE SmallCap index climbing 0.91%, followed by the BSE MidCap index, which was up 0.58%.
Gainers and Losers on Nifty
HDFC Bank, NTPC, Hindalco, Axis Bank, and Power grid Corp., were the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Britannia, and Apollo Hospital Enterprises, were the top drags.
Gainers and Losers on Sensex
Only four stocks were in the red at open on Sensex, namely Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, SBI, and Tech Mahindra. The top gainers on the benchmark index were HDFC Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid Corp., and Tata Steel.
Opening Bell
Indian benchmark indices opened at fresh all-time highs on Thursday, led by strong cues from global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was up 410.85 points, or 0.56%, at 74,287.67, and Nifty was up 122.95 points, or 0.55%, at 22,557.60.
Bajaj Finance invests ₹2,000 crore in wholly-owned subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance through rights issue
Sensex Today Live : Bajaj Finance on Wednesday informed the exchanges that it has invested ₹2,000 crore in Bajaj Housing Finance by way of a Rights Issue.
In an exchange filing, the company said, "We would like to inform you that today, i.e., 3 April 2024, Bajaj Finance Limited (“BFL"/"the Company") has invested in Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), its wholly-owned subsidiary, by way of subscribing to Rights Issue for an amount of approximately Rs. 2,000 crore."
What to expect from Indian stock market in trade on April 4
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to start on an upward trajectory on Thursday, propelled by the positive momentum in global markets. The Gift Nifty trends also suggest a promising start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,593 level, nearly 50 points premium from the previous close of Nifty futures.
However, on Wednesday, the domestic equity benchmark indices concluded with a slight downward tilt amidst unfavorable global indicators. The Sensex dropped 27.09 points to close at 73,876.82, while the Nifty 50 ended 18.65 points, or 0.08%, lower at 22,434.65.
The Nifty 50 chart depicted a small positive candle with a gap-down opening and an upper shadow. "This pattern technically signifies a broader range movement in the market near all-time highs. The smaller degree positive pattern like higher tops and bottoms is intact as per the daily chart and the present weakness could be in line with the new higher bottom of the sequence. Hence, any weakness from here could be a buy on dips opportunity," stated Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Seven key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Powell's speech to US private payrolls
The Indian stock market is anticipated to kick off Thursday on a high note, following an upward trend among global counterparts due to enhanced investor confidence.
Asian markets saw an uptick, and the US stock market indices largely closed in the green after a speech by Jerome Powell, the US Federal Reserve Chairman.
However, on Wednesday, the Indian stock market indices concluded with a slight negative inclination amidst unfavorable global indicators.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, stated, “Markets are treading carefully in anticipation of the RBI policy meeting and crucial macroeconomic data set to be released in the US and Europe. We foresee the market to stabilize in the coming days until these events transpire."
Firm US, Asian peers indicate strong start for Indian markets
US futures and Asian markets climbed up as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday reaffirmed plans to cut interest rates this year, but shied away from giving any timeline for it.
This likely indicated that Indian markets too would start on a positive note, tracking its global peers. This was borne out by the Gift Nifty futures, which was trading at 22,601.50 at 8 am on Thursday, more than 150 points ahead of Nifty 50's Wednesday close of 22,434.65, and also ahead of Nifty 50's all time high of 22,529.95.
Asian shares rallied on Thursday as U.S. rate cuts remained on the menu, even if their timing was unclear, while the yen slid against everything except the dollar and boosted Japanese stocks.
There was also action in commodities as gold reached another record, oil a five-month peak and copper a 13-month top, helping lift shares in basic materials and energy companies.
Some of these gains were due to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, but they also reflect optimism about global growth given a recovery in recent factory surveys (PMI), particularly for China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4%, though a holiday in China made for thinner trading conditions.
Tokyo's Nikkei bounced 1.5% as the yen fell, with the materials, industrials, and energy sectors leading the way.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures were little changed in early trade. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%.
Sentiment was aided by a reaffirmation from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that U.S. rates were still on course to be cut this year, though the timing was data dependent. Fed fund futures have already lowered the chance of a June move to 62% from 74% a month ago.
Investors have also taken 100 basis points of easing out of 2025, so that rates are now seen ending next year around 4% rather than 3%. Gold extended its sparkling run to reach a fresh record at $2,302 an ounce.
Oil prices have also been on a tear as Ukraine's attacks on Russian refineries have cut fuel supply and amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza may spread to include Iran, possibly disrupting supplies from the Middle East.
A meeting of top ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, kept oil supply policy unchanged on Wednesday and pressed some countries to boost compliance with output cuts.
Brent added another 30 cents to $89.65 a barrel on Thursday, while U.S. crude rose 30 cents to $85.73 per barrel.
