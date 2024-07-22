LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live Updates : Sensex up 80pts, Nifty 24,550 ahead of budget presentation; Wipro, Reliance, Kotak top drags

5 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Sensex Today Live Updates : DIIs net sold ₹ 462 crore, and FIIs net bought ₹ 1,506 crore worth of shares on July 19. DIIs bought ₹ 15,051 crore and sold ₹ 15,513 crore worth of shares, while FIIs purchased ₹ 15,893 crore and offloaded ₹ 14,387 crore worth of shares on Friday.