Sensex Today Live Updates : Asian bonds fell Thursday, echoing selling pressure in Treasuries in the prior session that supported the dollar. Equities in the region were mixed after a flat day on Wall Street.
The 10-year benchmark yields for Australia, New Zealand and Japan all rose, while those on US sovereign debt held Wednesday’s increase after a $42 billion sale of 10-year notes received tepid demand.
The rise in Japanese yields followed a hawkish-sounding summary of opinions from the central bank’s April meeting. Bank of Japan members discussed the potential to cut bond purchases as well as the path for future rate hikes.
The yen was little changed after touching a weekly low earlier as some traders began to worry about a new Asian currency war. Japan’s top currency official, Masato Kanda, said the country would be ready to take appropriate action when necessary but refrained from confirming official support in recent weeks. A dollar index steadied following a third session of gains.
Stocks were mixed in Asia, with gains in Japan and China and declines in Australia and South Korea. US futures drifted lower after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes ended Wednesday largely flat, weighed down by losses in megacaps following a string of underwhelming corporate updates.
“All of these ingredients create a perfect recipe for an excuse for investors to take a step back after the recent bounce and reassess things," said strategists at Bespoke Investment Group.
In Asia, data set for release includes April trade data for China, where new lending and money supply figures could also be released as early as today. Malaysia will hand down a monetary policy decision, while markets in Indonesia are closed. Elsewhere, Japan’s latest wage figures showed pay gains have now lagged inflation every month for two years.
Investors will also be keeping a close eye on troubled Chinese developer Country Garden Holdings Co., which is seeking help to pay interest due Thursday, said people familiar with the matter.
Lack of conviction among investors to buy into the recent bounce in US stocks shows the market is far from turning fully bullish, said Citigroup Inc. strategists. The recent unwind of short positions has left the S&P 500 close to one-sided net long, but investors appear hesitant to add to the existing bullish positions, a team led by Chris Montagu noted.
“Flows tell a story of limited enthusiasm with a trickle of new long positions and only marginal increase in risk appetite," Montagu said.
Following a pullback last month, equities resumed their advance in early May as solid corporate earnings bolstered sentiment and speculation grew that the Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates this year. The recent rally brought the S&P 500 about 1% away from its all-time high.
Inflation figures due next week will offer fresh insights about the US economy after employment data out Friday showed the labor market is cooling. Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins signaled Wednesday that interest rates will likely need to be held at a two-decade high for longer than previously thought to damp demand and reduce price pressures.
“Despite the lack of good news on inflation, there is a silver lining for patient investors," said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “As the Federal Reserve extends the timeline for interest rate cuts, historical data shows that longer Fed pauses often correlate with better equity returns. This should give investors reasons to be optimistic."
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate rose by the most in almost two weeks Wednesday. The Biden administration raised the price it’s willing to pay to refill the country’s emergency oil reserves, which have dwindled near the lowest in four decades. Gold prices were flat at around $2,309 per ounce.
Sensex Today Live : Kalpataru Projects International reported a 21% YoY increase in net profit to ₹169 crore for Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 22.3% YoY to ₹5,971 crore, driven by healthy project execution. The company's EBITDA for the quarter increased by 36% to ₹452 crore.
Sensex Today Live : WPIL announced that its board of directors will consider the sub-division or split of the company's equity shares along with Q4FY24 earnings on May 25.
Sensex Today Live : Juniper Hotels has secured a term loan and working capital facility agreement for ₹491 crore with ICICI Bank. The agreement includes ₹416 crore for refinancing the existing loan from JP Securities Asia, with the remainder for general working capital requirements.
Sensex Today Live : SKF India reported a 42.5% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to ₹175.2 crore for Q4FY24. The company's revenue from operations also grew by 10% YoY to ₹1,203.4 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The wine maker registered a net profit of ₹13.6 crore for Q4FY24, a decline of 4.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenue from operations grew by 12.1% YoY to ₹135.6 crore for the quarter. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.50 per share.
Sensex Today Live : The bank reported a 57.2% YoY dip in net profit at ₹43.4 crore for Q4. The bank's net interest income increased 18.4%, and gross non-performing assets stood at 4.76%.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 47% jump in March quarter net profit to ₹78 crore, backed by 40% business expansion. The company's assets under management rose to ₹6084 crore at the end of March.
Sensex Today Live : The National Company Law Tribunal’s Mumbai bench has approved the merger of Mahindra Heavy Engines (MHEL), Mahindra Two Wheelers (MTWL), and Trringo.com (TCL) with Mahindra and Mahindra.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 26% growth in standalone net profit to ₹128 crore in Q4. The company's net sales rose 21% to ₹1,378 crore.
Sensex Today Live : TVS Motor's Q4 net profit increased by 18% YoY to ₹485 crore, with a 24% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹8,169 crores. The company's operating EBITDA for the year improved by 100 basis points, reaching 11.1% compared to the previous year.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported an 18% YoY increase in its standalone net profit at ₹1,016 crore. The company also declared a final dividend at 2,000%, that is ₹40/- per share for FY24.
Sensex Today Live : The company's Q4 net profit rose by 15% to ₹895 crore, driven by strong energy demand due to heatwaves and increased economic activity in India. The company's transmission and distribution segment, its primary revenue source, grew 8.80% to ₹9,025 crore. Overall, revenue from operations climbed 27% to ₹15,847 crore. Tata Power plans to increase its capital expenditure to ₹20,000 crore for FY 2024-25.
Sensex Today Live : The RBI lifted restrictions on Bank of Baroda (BoB), allowing the bank to onboard customers to its mobile banking app, bob World.
Sensex Today Live : Piramal Enterprises has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹137.1 crore for the quarter ending March FY24, from a loss of ₹195.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's operational revenue saw a year-on-year increase of 16%, amounting to ₹2,473.3 crore. The company also announced a merger with its unlisted subsidiary, Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, thereby circumventing a compulsory public share sale by the subsidiary. The merger process is projected to conclude within nine to twelve months.
In addition, Piramal Alternatives Trust, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises, has acquired a 9.85% stake in Annapurna Finance for ₹300 crore. It has also completed a subscription to optionally convertible debentures of Annapurna Finance, amounting to ₹300 crore.
Sensex Today Live : The company reported a 10% rise in net profit for the March quarter, surpassing estimates with a profit of ₹4,396 crore. Despite a 5% decrease in order inflows in the last quarter, the company saw a 31% growth in order inflows for FY24, crossing ₹3 trillion. The company's consolidated order book stood at ₹4.8 trillion as of 31 March, a 20% increase from the previous year.
Sensex Today Live : Indian benchmark indices were down at open on Thursday, following mixed trading among global peers.
At opening bell, Sensex was down 60.59 points, or 0.08%, at 73,405.80, and Nifty was down 11.60 points, or 0.05%, at 22,290.90.
Sensex Today Live : Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100% Membership interests of US-based Azure native digital product engineering company Aureus Tech Systems LLC.
Aureus is a niche Azure native digital product engineering company focused on digital transformation using Data, AI and Application Modernization. The 150-person company headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a development center in Hyderabad partners with Fortune 500 companies including global insurance and reinsurance providers and healthcare & life sciences enterprises in their cloud transformation journeys, the company siad in an exchange filing.
As a Microsoft Certified Gold & Co-sell Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Aureus delivers bespoke Cloud and AIbased transformation solutions, underpinned by a blend of domain expertise and industry acumen, the company added.
Sensex Today Live : “GIFT Nifty (+5, 22,388) sees positive momentum this Thursday, with WTI Oil prices dropping below $79, potentially boosting INDIGO's performance. Concerns arise over low voter turnout impacting Nifty, down 2.5% from the 1st phase of voting, and technical indicators signal caution with a possible 'Double-Top' formation. Market attention remains on US economic strength and the potential for a Federal Reserve rate cut. Preferred trades suggest buying Nifty and Bank Nifty on dips, while bullish sentiment surrounds stocks like NESTLE, TATA MOTORS, and MARICO. Notably, a short-term sell recommendation is provided for NESTLE INDIA MAY FUTURES."
--Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Sensex Today Live : L&T, PEL, BoB, Tata Power, TVS Motor, BSE, Hero MotoCorp, are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 9.
Sensex Today Live : The Indian stock market indices are anticipated to begin Thursday's trading session flat, leaning towards a negative bias due to mixed signals from global markets. The Gift Nifty trends suggest a lukewarm start for the Indian benchmark index, trading around the 22,388 level, a 4-point discount from the previous close of Nifty futures.
On Wednesday, the domestic equity indices concluded flat, with the Nifty 50 maintaining above the 22,300 level. The Sensex dropped by 45.46 points (0.06%) to close at 73,466.39, while the Nifty 50 remained unchanged at 22,302.50.
The Nifty 50 chart formed a small positive candle with minor lower and upper shadows. According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, this pattern signifies a high wave type candle pattern. Such a pattern, following a reasonable decline, often indicates a potential upside bounce. The positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms remains intact as per the daily timeframe chart, and the market is currently attempting to form a new higher bottom. Confirmation of an upside bounce in the upcoming sessions is needed to consider this as a higher bottom reversal pattern. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : India's domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are projected to start flat on Thursday, mirroring the mixed performance of global markets. The US market ended mixed due to the absence of new triggers, while the rise in the US dollar and treasury yields negatively impacted equities.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended a volatile session flat, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The Sensex dropped by 45.46 points (0.06%) to close at 73,466.39, while the Nifty 50 remained unchanged at 22,302.50.
Factors such as persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), mixed Q4 results, and a lower voter turnout have made investors cautious. Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, anticipates market consolidation within a broader range due to uncertainties related to the ongoing Lok Sabha election. (Read the full story here.)
Sensex Today Live : Indian markets were likely headed for a flat-to-lower start on Thursday, as global peers traded on a mixed note, as traders awaited fresh inflation data in the US, while sentiment in India was weighed down by the ongoing 2024 general elections.
At 8:20 am, Gift Nifty futures were trading at 22,370.50, not much ahead of Nifty 50's Wednesday close of 22,302.50.
Global equity markets mostly faltered on Wednesday as investors await fresh inflation data to better assess the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while the dollar edged higher on expectations of U.S. economic out-performance.
European stocks rose to a record high, boosted by company earnings, but stocks on Wall Street slid as a downbeat forecast from Uber knocked its shares down 5.7% and made the ride-hailing firm one of the biggest decliners on the S&P 500.
The yen weakened for a third day and kept investors wary of intervention from Japanese authorities, while crude oil edged up from near two-month lows. In Europe, the Swedish crown was under pressure after the central bank cut rates as expected and said two more cuts were likely this year if inflation remained mild.
The big concern among traders and investors is whether inflation is on course to reach the U.S. central bank's 2% target and when Fed Chair Jerome Powell might cut rates.
Fed Boston President Susan Collins said the U.S. economy needs to cool off as an avenue toward getting inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.
"The market is still very much waiting for the CPI report next Wednesday. We're basically stuck in a bit of a range here until we get data," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.
"Investors are still very cautious at this point. They don't want to over extrapolate from one data point or a couple of developments," he said.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.18%, while Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 index rose 0.34% to a record close. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44%, the S&P 500 closed unchanged and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.18%.
Global stocks fell sharply in April as strong U.S. economic data caused investors to rein in their bets on rate cuts from the Fed and, by extension, other major central banks this year.
Stocks, however, have rallied in May, partly encouraged by last week's nonfarm payrolls, which showed a cooling in the hot U.S. labor market but remained stronger than pre-pandemic data.
"Investors continue to underestimate or miscalculate interest rate cuts," said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at the U.S. SPDR business at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
However, if the economy expands with inflation anchored and the labor market reasonably strong, "that makes for a pretty good backdrop for stocks," he said. "So unless some of those ingredients change, the markets will continue to do OK."
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six peers, rose 0.13% to 105.55 and was less than 1% below a 5-1/2 month high touched in April. The euro was down 0.09% at $1.0742.
U.S. Treasury yields have fallen in recent days as traders have moved to price back in two rate cuts from the Fed this year, having seen one as most likely in the middle of April. The 10-year yield, which moves inversely to its price, rose 3.7 basis points to 4.498%.
Oil prices edged higher after U.S. oil storage data showed a draw in crude stockpiles as refiners ramped up output ahead of the summer driving season.
U.S. crude rose 61 cents to settle at $78.99 a barrel and Brent settled up 42 cents at $83.58 per barrel.
Gold steadied as while investors awaited data for clues on potential Fed rate cuts, though a slight uptick in the dollar limited any upside.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled 0.1% lower at $2,322.30 per ounce. Bitcoin fell 1.31% to $62,142.09.
