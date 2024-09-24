Sensex tops 85,000-mark for the first time, Nifty 50 nears 26,000-level

Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session today, reaching another significant milestone as the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 85,000-level for the first time, achieving an all-time high of 85,008 points.

Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive trading session today, reaching another significant milestone as the S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 85,000-level for the first time, achieving an all-time high of 85,008 points, marking the fourth straight session in which the index has recorded new highs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the Nifty 50 also set new records for the fourth consecutive trading day, reaching 25,970 points and coming close to the 26,000-level.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty continues to climb, making new highs daily. The sentiment remains positive, suggesting a potential rise towards 26,200 in the near term. On the downside, the Nifty may find support around the 21-EMA on the hourly time frame, currently positioned at 25,700. The RSI has given a falling trendline breakout on the daily time frame. The positive sentiment is likely to persist as long as the index stays above this critical moving average." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The strong support from the financial services sector and the recovery rally in the auto and realty stocks have contributed significantly to the market's strength. Additionally, the continued rally in PSU stocks is helping the indices to achieve record highs.

Out of the 50 constituents of the Nifty 50, 23 are currently trading in green. Tata Steel led the gains with a 3.5 per cent increase, followed by Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors-- all are trading with gains between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

Metal stocks shine on China stimulus boost Metals stocks emerged as the top gainers today, with the Nifty metal index climbing 2.65 per cent to 9707 points. This surge followed a series of support measures announced by People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Governor Pan Gongsheng amid a deepening economic slump in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his address, Pan indicated that the central bank would lower the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks by 50 basis points in the near term, effectively reducing the amount of cash banks must hold on hand.

Additionally, he announced a cut in the 7-day repo rate by 0.2 percentage points and hinted at a potential reduction of 0.2–0.25 per cent in the loan prime rate. These measures are aimed at stimulating the economy and addressing growing concerns about its slowing growth trajectory.

The announcement comes as pressure mounts on Chinese authorities to accelerate fiscal and monetary stimulus to meet this year’s growth target of around 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent data has revealed concerning trends: industrial output is experiencing its longest decline since 2021, while consumption and investment have weakened more than anticipated. Moreover, home prices have fallen at their fastest rate since 2014, underscoring the urgent need for effective policy intervention.

As the largest producer and consumer of industrial metals globally, any signs of recovery in the Chinese economy are likely to significantly boost metal prices.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}