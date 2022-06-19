Sequoia affidavit puts spotlight on Zilingo’s 68 cr payment

Sequoia snapped its ties with Algo Legal in January after the founders of a Bengaluru-based unicorn told its board members, including a Sequoia representative, that Kapoor had solicited business in an aggressive manner, Mint reported in its edition dated 6 June. “I write in relation to the upcoming expiry/renewal cycles of engagements between SCI entities and Algo/Quant Legal, to let you know that the SCI entities wish to terminate all engagements," an executive of Sequoia wrote, in an email dated 31 January, to Dhruv Nagarkatti, the then chief operating officer at Algo Legal.