Servotech Power shares hit lifetime high after giving technical breakout. More steam left?

  • Stock market Today: Servotech Power Systems share price gained 10% on Tuesday to life time high. Empowering consumers with subsidized Solar Solutions, Servotech has been enrolled with 62 DISCOMs under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. The stock has given technical breakout. Is there more steam left?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Aug 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Empowering consumers with subsidized Solar Solutions, Servotech announced getting Enrolled with 62 DISCOMs under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Servotech Power System share price that opened at 136.70 slightly higher than previous high of 134.23, however gained further more to hit 10% circuit limit of 147.65 on the NSE which is its lifetime high too.

The stock has there after given a technical break out. Is there more steam left.

Stock sees a technical breakout

Servotech Power's share price has given a fresh breakout on the technical chart at 142 apiece, said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking. The solar stock is on a bull trend and may touch 170 to 180 in the near term, added Bagadia.

So, Servotech Power shareholders are advised to hold the stock with a stop loss of 130. Fresh investors can also buy this breakout stock for the short-term target of 180, maintaining a strict stop loss at 130, said Bagadia of Choice Broking.

About the Order

The manufacturer of solar solutions and Electric Vehicle chargers, Servotech Power Systems said in its release that that has expanded its reach significantly by enrolling with 62 DISCOMs across India under the Pradhan Mantri-Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana.

This strategic move as per Servotech not only solidifies its position in the renewable energy sector but also directly benefits consumers by enabling them to avail government subsidies when purchasing solar solutions from the company

"We are thrilled to partner with DISCOMs and contribute to the government's vision of a solar-powered India," said Sarika Bhatia, Director Sales, at Servotech Power Systems Ltd, in a statement.

This enrolment allows us to leverage our expertise in solar solutions to empower individuals and communities to embrace clean energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and achieve long-term cost savings, added Bhatia.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

