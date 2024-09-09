Shankara Building Products, CSB Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shankara Building Products, CSB Bank, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, D P Wires, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS

Published9 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Shankara Building Products, CSB Bank, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers, D P Wires, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 36.6(0.15%) points and Sensex was up by 155.39(0.19%) points at 09 Sep 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 190.9(0.38%) points at 09 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hindustan Unilever, Divis Laboratories, Pidilite Industries, Suven Pharmaceuticals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

