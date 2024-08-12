Shankara Building Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Shankara Building Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Jet Airways (India), GSS Infotech, Brightcom Group

Published12 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Shankara Building Products, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Jet Airways (India), GSS Infotech, Brightcom Group hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -15.1(-0.06%) points and Sensex was up by 156.78(0.2%) points at 12 Aug 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 102.9(0.2%) points at 12 Aug 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Voltas, India Glycols, Aia Engineering, Trent, Lupin hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.
