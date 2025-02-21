Shanmuga Hospital Listing: Shanmuga Hospital shares made a flat market debut on Friday, February 21, as they were listed at ₹54 apiece on the BSE SME, the same as the IPO price. Post listing, the stock tumbled to ₹51.30 apiece, 5% lower than the IPO price.

The IPO was open for bidding from February 13 to February 17 and garnered 2.51 times the bids. The retail portion was booked 4.41 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 0.6 times.

The ₹20.62 crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 38.18 lakh shares. The IPO was priced at ₹54 per share. The company plans to utilize the funds raised for purchasing additional medical equipment and general corporate purposes.

About Shanmuga Hospital Shanmuga Hospital, located in Salem, Tamil Nadu, is a multispecialty facility with 151 beds, offering advanced healthcare services. Accredited by NABH and NABL, it ensures high-quality care in prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation. The hospital features specialized units, including Oncology, HDU, ED, CCU, ICU, NICU, Labour Room, endoscopy room, neurosurgery, and cardiac units.

Its Diagnostic Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging and laboratory technologies like X-Ray, Ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and modular operation theatres. Shanmuga Hospital provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care across a range of specialties, meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the region.

The company is also associated with government agencies, companies, and organizations for providing health care facilities to their employees and their dependants. Additionally, it is empaneled with the insurance and TPA providers.

In Fiscal 2024, Fiscal 2023, and Fiscal 2022, the company generated a total income of ₹43.39 crores, ₹39.50 crores, and ₹41.47 crores, respectively, EBITDA (operating profit) of ₹8.95 crores, ₹7.44 crores, and ₹9.13 crores, respectively, and net profit after tax of ₹5.26 crores, ₹4.76 crores, and ₹6.72 crores, respectively.

It has reported a Return on Net Worth of 30.71%, 40.28%, and 95.16% for Fiscal 2024, Fiscal 2023, and Fiscal 2022, respectively, as per the company's DRHP report.

