Shanti Gold International IPO: Price band set at ₹189-199 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

The Shanti Gold International IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹189 to ₹199 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Shanti Gold IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Friday, July 25, and will close on Tuesday, July 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Shanti Gold International IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 24. The Shanti Gold IPO lot size is 75 equity shares and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter.

Shanti Gold IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Shanti Gold International IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, July 30, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, July 31, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Shanti Gold share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, August 1.

Shanti Gold International IPO details The Shanti Gold International IPO consists solely of a fresh issue of 1.8 crore shares.

The company plans to allocate ₹46.3 crore of the IPO proceeds towards establishing its proposed facility in Jaipur, while ₹200 crore will be directed towards meeting working capital needs. Additionally, ₹17 crore will be utilized for debt repayment (which stood at ₹242 crore as of May 2025), and the remaining funds will be designated for general corporate activities.

Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd serves as the lead manager for the Shanti Gold International IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the offering.

Shanti Gold IPO GMP today Shanti Gold International IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹199 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Company details Established in 2003, Shanti Gold International specializes in 22kt CZ gold jewellery, boasting a manufacturing capacity of 2,700 kg annually.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the firm's listed peers are Utssav CZ Gold Ltd (with a P/E of 19.35), RBZ Jewellers Ltd (with a P/E of 14.42), and Sky Gold Ltd (with a P/E of 34.53).

In terms of financial performance, the company achieved a profit of ₹55.8 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2025, marking a remarkable increase of 107.8 percent from ₹26.9 crore the previous year. During the same timeframe, revenue surged by 55.5 percent to reach ₹1,106.4 crore, up from ₹711.4 crore.