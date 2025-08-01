Shanti Gold International shares list at strong 14.35% premium at ₹227.55 on the NSE

Shanti Gold International shares listed with a decent 14.35% premium at ₹227.55 on the NSE. On BSE, the Shanti Gold International shares are listed at ₹229.10.

Shanti Gold International share price movement Shanti Gold International shares, which got listed at ₹227.55 on the NSE, gained further to highs of ₹238.36 after listing. This meant gains of close to 19% for investors.

The Shanti Gold International IPO had seen strong investor interest, as was visible from the subscription status and the Grey Market Premium, or the GMP.

Shanti Gold International IPO had been subscribed 80.78 times. By July 29, 2025, Day 3, the public issue had been subscribed 29.73 times in the retail category, 117.33 times in the QIB category, and 151.17 times in the NII category.

Shanti Gold International list slightly short of expectations as indicated by the GMP The grey market premium of the GMP for the Shanti Gold International IPO stood at +34. This had meant that Shanti Gold International shares were available at an ₹34 premium over the issue price in the grey market. This also implies that investors were expecting Shanti Gold International shares to be listed at ₹34 premium, or a 17.09% gain over the upper price band of the issue price of ₹199 i.e ₹233. The Shanti Gold International shares listed slightly lower than expected levels, though they made up for the expectations post-listing.

About Shanti Gold International Shanti Gold International Limited, founded in 2003, manufactures gold jewellery. The company specializes in designing and producing high-quality 22 kt CZ casting gold jewellery.

At various price points, the company sells a large assortment of high-quality, artistically crafted jewelry, such as bangles, rings, necklaces, and sets, appropriate for special occasions, weddings, festive events, and everyday wear.

The company has a 13,448.86-square-foot manufacturing facility in Andheri East, Mumbai.