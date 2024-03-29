Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm Afcons Infra to raise 7,000 crore through IPO

Shapoorji Pallonji Group company Afcons Infra to raise ₹7,000 crore through IPO; Files DRHP
IPO Update- Shapoorji Pallonji Group company Afcons Infra planning to raise ₹7,000 crore through IPO, has submitted its DRHP with the market regulator, SEBI. While IPO will include fresh issue of shares by Afcons to raise ₹1250 crore, the rest ₹5750 crore will be an OFS by a Shapoorji group firm
Shapoorji Pallonji Group company Afcons Infrastructure will raise ₹7,000 crore through an IPO.
