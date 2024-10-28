Sharda Cropchem, The Anup Engineering & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Sharda Cropchem, The Anup Engineering, Vishnu Capitals, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Coforge

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Sharda Cropchem, The Anup Engineering, Vishnu Capitals, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Coforge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 238.35(0.99%) points and Sensex was up by 825.68(1.04%) points at 28 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 686.3(1.35%) at 28 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Creditaccess Grameen, IDFC First Bank, Tanla Platforms, Trident, Rajesh Exports hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,740.20
11:01 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-2.4 (-0.14%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.60
11:01 AM | 28 OCT 2024
14.3 (8.5%)

Indus Towers share price

345.40
11:00 AM | 28 OCT 2024
10.6 (3.17%)

Bharat Electronics share price

270.70
11:01 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-1.85 (-0.68%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,155.05
10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
9.15 (0.8%)

Coforge share price

7,662.60
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-79.6 (-1.03%)
Interglobe Aviation share price

4,039.20
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-325.45 (-7.46%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

920.00
10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-62.4 (-6.35%)

Phoenix Mills share price

1,393.00
10:54 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-91.05 (-6.14%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,312.20
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-62.4 (-4.54%)
Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
13.95 (8.29%)

Yes Bank share price

20.95
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
1.55 (7.99%)

Shriram Finance share price

3,324.70
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
233.3 (7.55%)

DLF share price

834.00
10:55 AM | 28 OCT 2024
57.15 (7.36%)
